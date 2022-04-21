Ricky Wayne Fisk Jr. was born on August 17, 1995 in Port Arthur, Texas to Tina Eddie Fisk and Ricky Wayne Fisk, Sr.

Ricky accepted Christ and was baptized at a young age at the Guiding Star Missionary Baptist Church by the late Pastor Emeritus Louis Hatch, Jr.

Later in his life he united with the Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Lloyd Scott.

Ricky grew up in Port Arthur, Texas where he attended public schools and graduated in 2013 from Memorial High School. He was an outstanding quarterback at Memorial High School in Port Arthur, Texas where he led the Memorial Titans to an 8 to 3 record and a District Championship under Coach Kenny Harrison in 2013.

Ricky was named All-state, player of the year, and Beaumont News Super Gold Team MVP, as well as PA News Offensive MVP and Southeast Texas Player of the year. Ricky was also nominated for the Willie Ray Smith Scholarship Award in 2013. He continued his education at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD.

As a sophomore in 2014 he appeared in ten games with the Morgan State Bears, starting three of them and finished with 13 catches for 117 yards (9.0 average) and a touchdown.

He started every game as a Junior in 2015 and was ranked second on the Team in receiving.

He had a career high 29 receptions for 323 yards (11.1 average) and a season-high six receptions for 45 yards against Hampton in October 2017, one of their toughest rivals. Ricky obtained a Bachelor of Science in Sociology Degree in 2017.

Ricky was a hard worker as Operator at Magellan Oil and Gas Company in Channelview, Texas.

He was also a Conductor for BNSF Railroad in Beaumont, Texas.

Our heavenly Father removed Ricky from his earthly dwelling Sunday, April 17, 2022 in Port Arthur, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Treasure Eddie and Tom Eddie, Sr.; paternal grandfather: Charles Lance Fisk; two uncles: Zachary Fish and Charles Fisk; and cousins: Ingrid Fisk and Brandi Fisk.

Ricky leaves to cherish his loving memories, his parents: Tina Eddie Fisk and Ricky Wayne Fisk, Sr.; son: Ricky Wayne Fisk, III and his mother KeiArren Sullivan; three sisters: Treasure Eddie, Rickiea Fisk and Leosha Bellard Fisk; grandmother: Essie Fisk; eight aunts, four uncles, many cousins who loved him dearly; two dedicated cousins/brothers: Brandon Leday and Kenneth Rice, Jr.; his Memorial High School Coaches and Teammates; Morgan State Coaches and Teammates; and a host of devoted friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Eastern Star Baptist Church, 548 15th St., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.