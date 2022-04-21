PHOTO FEATURE — Former Port Arthur ISD superintendent Johnny Brown speaks on book series

Former Port Arthur Independent School District Superintendent Johnny Brown spoke Wednesday at the MCM Elegante Hotel in Beaumont.

Brown detailed his newest book, “The Emerson Street Story 2: Winners Always Practice Program,” which is the second of a series named for the street on which he grew up.

The longtime educator’s book was written to serve as a guide to leadership and also details his time as the first Black athlete at what is now Texas State University.

Brown’s wife, Carolyn J. Brown, has also authored a memoir.

Click here to learn more about the Browns’ books.