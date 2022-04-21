PHOTO FEATURE — Former Port Arthur ISD superintendent Johnny Brown speaks on book series

Published 12:20 am Thursday, April 21, 2022

By PA News

Dr. Johnny Brown holds a copy of his newest book, "The Emerson Street Story 2: Winners Always Practice Program." (Monique Batson/The News)

Former Port Arthur Independent School District Superintendent Johnny Brown spoke Wednesday at the MCM Elegante Hotel in Beaumont.

Brown detailed his newest book, “The Emerson Street Story 2: Winners Always Practice Program,” which is the second of a series named for the street on which he grew up.

Dr. Johnny Brown, center, speaks to the Rotary Club of Beaumont Wednesday. (Monique Batson/The News)

The longtime educator’s book was written to serve as a guide to leadership and also details his time as the first Black athlete at what is now Texas State University.

Brown’s wife, Carolyn J. Brown, has also authored a memoir.

Click here to learn more about the Browns’ books.

