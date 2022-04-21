Motiva VP & General Manager Greg Lucchesi addressing community at Chamber’s public luncheon

While the deadline to register for the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Luncheon is Friday, Chamber President and CEO Pat Avery said they will continue to accept those wishing to attend as long as seats are available.

Motiva Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex Vice President and General Manager Greg Lucchesi is serving as the guest speaker for the Wednesday luncheon at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This is the largest refinery in North America,” Avery said of Motiva. “I am sure everyone wants to hear from him. We are really, really excited.”

Those interested in attending can do so by calling the Chamber at (409) 963-1107, visiting portarthurtexas.com or emailing acct@portarthurtexas.com. Tickets start at $45.

“We are hoping for a great turnout,” Avery said. “With Motiva being such a huge part of, not only the city of Port Arthur but also the region and nation, we are hoping he is going to share some insight on energy domestically and internationally.”

Avery said Lucchesi might touch on the rising gasoline prices and how it’s impacted by global turmoil.

Much of the benefit for attending the luncheon can happen around the event, according to the Chamber’s Financial/Administrator Director Joe Tant.

“We are excited to be able to get back to some in-person events,” Tant said. “The money is made before and after the event with folks mixing and mingling. That is another great opportunity for people to get out and talk to some folks.”

Avery said attendees might find their next big client at the event.

“At these luncheons, you never can tell,” she said. “You might find business just by having lunch with someone.”

Tant also said Motiva is a leader in local education with the amount of money donated by the company each year.

“The Motiva Foundation are great folks,” he said.

Avery said the Chamber is in a good place when it comes to membership.

“We are very fortunate in Port Arthur that our Chamber made it through two years of not really having events that people could attend,” she said. “We did well and we are growing. We couldn’t be more proud of that.”

Tant echoed her comments.

“We have survived a pandemic, flood, hurricane, freeze — you name it,” he said. “We are super excited. Motiva has been a very good friend to the Chamber. They believe in the Chamber and they believe in economic development that we promote. They are really good allies to have and a really good asset.”