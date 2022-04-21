Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 13-19
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from April 13 to April 19, 2022:
April 13
- Kevin Hebert, 63, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4400 block of Bellaire.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
April 14
- Tracy Gregory, 27, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of North.
- Lance Giddens, 35, was arrested for driving while in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 5100 block of West Parkway.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal Mischief was reported in the 5200 block of Grant.
- A murder was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
April 15
- Adrian Todd, 47, was arrested for aggravated assault in the 6400 block of Plaza.
April 16
- Jacorey Beasley, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Kent.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Taft.
- An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Washington.
April 17
- An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Main.
- A theft was reported in the 5400 block of East Parkway.
- An information report was filed in the 5800 block of Jefferson.
- An aggravated robbery was reported in the 6700 block of Willow.
April 18
- Jadyn Moretti , 24, was Arrested for Other Agency Warrants in the 2600 block of Taft.
- Jennifer Clanan, 31, was arrested for other agency warrants in the 2300 block of Owens.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 3100 block of Charles.
- Recovery of stolen property was reported in the 4800 block of Harrison.
- An information report was filed in the 4600 block of Wilson.
- An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Rose.
April 19
- Brooke Brown, 33, was arrested for public intoxication in the 7100 block of Howe.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 6800 block of 25th Street.
- Evading arrest/detention using vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 2400 block of Gilbert.