Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 13-19

Published 12:22 am Thursday, April 21, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from April 13 to April 19, 2022:

April 13

  • Kevin Hebert, 63, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4400 block of Bellaire.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

April 14

  • Tracy Gregory, 27, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of North.
  • Lance Giddens, 35, was arrested for driving while in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 5100 block of West Parkway.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Criminal Mischief was reported in the 5200 block of Grant.
  • A murder was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

April 15

  • Adrian Todd, 47, was arrested for aggravated assault in the 6400 block of Plaza.

April 16

  • Jacorey Beasley, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Kent.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Taft.
  • An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Washington.

April 17

  • An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Main.
  • A theft was reported in the 5400 block of East Parkway.
  • An information report was filed in the 5800 block of Jefferson.
  • An aggravated robbery was reported in the 6700 block of Willow.

April 18

  • Jadyn Moretti , 24, was Arrested for Other Agency Warrants in the 2600 block of Taft.
  • Jennifer Clanan, 31, was arrested for other agency warrants in the 2300 block of Owens.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 3100 block of Charles.
  • Recovery of stolen property was reported in the 4800 block of Harrison.
  • An information report was filed in the 4600 block of Wilson.
  • An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Rose.

April 19

  • Brooke Brown, 33, was arrested for public intoxication in the 7100 block of Howe.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 6800 block of 25th Street.
  • Evading arrest/detention using vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 2400 block of Gilbert.

