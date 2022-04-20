Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 11-17

Published 12:24 am Wednesday, April 20, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from April 11 to April 17:

  • Perry Martin, 29, warrant other agency
  • Avantee Provost, 21, Nederland warrants
  • Susan Valentine, 43, warrant other agency
  • Mallory Breaux, 34, warrant other agency
  • Jarrod Rozean, 41, Nederland warrants
  • Ashley Harrington, 36, driving while intoxicated
  • David Oseguera Borjas, 35, driving while intoxicated

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 11 to April 17:

April 11

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue F.
  • An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of Helena.
  • A death was reported in the 1800 block of Elgin.
  • A theft was reported in the 1300 block of Kent.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 600 block of Hardy.

April 12

  • No reports.

April 13

  • Criminal mischief -substantial inconvenience was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of Atlanta.
  • A sexual assault was reported in the 100 block of South 5th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 500 block of Atlanta.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South 21st Street.

April 14

  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1100 block of Avenue B.

April 15

  • Found property was reported in the 200 block of North 21st Street.
  • Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3700 block of 3700 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

April 16

  • An animal bite was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.
  • A death was reported in the 200 block of North 33rd Street.
  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 1900 block of Avenue H.

April 17

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault family violence -impede breathing and interfere with an emergency telephone call was reported in the 7800 block of Oak Ridge.
  • A person was into custody on a mental commitment in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 700 block of Atlanta.

