Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 11-17
Published 12:24 am Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from April 11 to April 17:
- Perry Martin, 29, warrant other agency
- Avantee Provost, 21, Nederland warrants
- Susan Valentine, 43, warrant other agency
- Mallory Breaux, 34, warrant other agency
- Jarrod Rozean, 41, Nederland warrants
- Ashley Harrington, 36, driving while intoxicated
- David Oseguera Borjas, 35, driving while intoxicated
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 11 to April 17:
April 11
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue F.
- An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of North U.S. 69.
- A dog bite was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of Helena.
- A death was reported in the 1800 block of Elgin.
- A theft was reported in the 1300 block of Kent.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 600 block of Hardy.
April 12
- No reports.
April 13
- Criminal mischief -substantial inconvenience was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of Atlanta.
- A sexual assault was reported in the 100 block of South 5th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 500 block of Atlanta.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South 21st Street.
April 14
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1100 block of Avenue B.
April 15
- Found property was reported in the 200 block of North 21st Street.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3700 block of 3700 block of Avenue H.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
April 16
- An animal bite was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.
- A death was reported in the 200 block of North 33rd Street.
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
April 17
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault family violence -impede breathing and interfere with an emergency telephone call was reported in the 7800 block of Oak Ridge.
- A person was into custody on a mental commitment in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 700 block of Atlanta.