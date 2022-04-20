Multiple fatalities reported; DPS announces I-10 lane closures

Published 2:52 pm Wednesday, April 20, 2022

By PA News

Multiple fatalities occurred in a major, multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 10.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is currently on scene on Interstate Highway 10 west, near Rose City, at mile marker 858.

The crash involves at least seven vehicles, including one commercial motor vehicle.

A Justice of the Peace is on scene and has confirmed two fatalities.

The westbound lanes of I-10 are currently blocked. Motorists should expect delays.

