BOB WEST ON GOLF — Zaharias pro Duncan has special interest in regional golf

It is regional tournament week for high school golfers across the state of Texas and few individuals will have more widespread interest in what is unfolding than Babe Zaharias head pro Mitch Duncan.

Duncan, who carries a well-deserved reputation as an excellent teacher of young golfers, will have his eyes on 11 pupils competing in regionals from Huntsville, to Brenham, to Corpus Christi to San Antonio.

He plans to take in as much of the action as he can, with the first stop Tuesday to watch Saylor Moreau compete with the Bridge City girls’ team. Huntsville is also where he’ll be watching the Parks brothers – Xander and Lincoln –, as well as Orangefield teammates Drew Tran, Reese Johnson and Ethan Gunter, in their bid to reach the state tournament.

Other Duncan interest will be directed toward Trinity Smith with the East Chambers girls’ team in Brenham, Presley Clark and Ava Henson with the Deweyville girls team in Corpus Christi, Cade Brocato and Drew Turley with the Kelly boys team in San Antonio (April 25) and Annabel Cardenas with the Kelly girls team in San Antonio.

“It’s going to be a wonderful week,” Duncan said on Monday. “I am excited for all these kids to be seeing a reward for the work that they have put in on the range and the golf course. I hope to get a chance to follow some of them at the state tournament.”

The best bet for that is probably Orangefield, which won its 4A district two weeks ago at Henry Homberg. The Bobcats boast arguably the area’s best young player in junior Xander Parks, who was district medalist after rounds of 79-76 for a 155. Brother Lincoln, a freshman, carded a 165 (84-81) to place third.

Duncan has worked with the Parks duo for seven years and has seen them make steady progress while displaying a great work ethic.

The 5A regional at Margaritaville Golf Club in Conroe, meanwhile, will have a limited Mid-County representation. Port Neches-Groves’ girls’ team, by finishing second to Barbers Hill in district, will be led by Tatum Bean, who placed third in district.

Bean will be joined by Ava Borne, Jeannie Truong and Kassie Carpenter. Nederland’s Kamren Savarino, who qualified as a medalist, will also be competing, as will another medalist qualifier – Evan Klutts — from the PN-G boys team.

CHIP SHOTS: There was a tie on the front in Monday’s Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Zaharias. Finishing at even was the team of Gary Fontenot, Bobby Wactor, Larry Reece and Larry Foster. Also posting even par was the foursome of Kenny Robbins, Danny Robbins, Lonnie Mosley and Charlie Perez.

On the back, the team of Ed Holley, Rusty Hicks, Don MacNeil and Frank LeBlanc prevailed with minus 1. Closest to the pin winners were Hicks (No. 2, 8 feet 1 inch, No. 12, 5-6), Tony Trevino (No. 7, 5-8) and Mike Brown (No. 15, 7-2).

In the Saturday Super Senior 2 ball the team of Ron LaSalle, Fontenot, Gerald Huebel and Harrell Guidry took the front with minus 7. Minus 5 won the back for the foursome of Jim Cady, Doug LeBlanc, Troy Touchet and Linden Rojo.

Closest to the pin winners were Cady (No 2) and Ron Carlin (No. 12).

The Friday 2 ball saw the team of LeBlanc, Art Turner, Dan Harrington and Richard Menchaca claim the front with minus 3. On the back, minus 1 took first for the team of Kenny Robbins, Touchet, Mosley and Keith Marshall.

Closest to the pin winners were Rufus Reyes (No. 2), Fontenot (No. 7), Dwayne Benoit (No. 12) and James Johnson (No. 15).

The Wednesday Zaharias DogFight was played in an all-points count format. Placing first with 21 points was the team of Holley, Ron Mistrot, Benoit and a ghost player. Second with 25 points was the team of Joe Gongora, Danny Robbins, Reyes and Johnson.

Closest to the pin winners were Caleb Klein (No. 7) and Kenny Robbins (No. 15).

