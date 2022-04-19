Paul Edmond Provost Sr., 77, passed away December 29, 2020, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, from coronavirus disease.

He was born in Port Arthur, TX, to Iola Walker Provost and John Edmond Provost and preceded in death by his parents and niece Tina.

Paul was a graduate of Bishop Byrne High School and Lamar University.

He proudly served his country for two years in the United States Army and retired from the Kansas City Southern Railway Company with 40 years of service.

He was a member of the local chapter of Harley Owners Group and St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches, TX.

Paul is survived by his wife of 53 years, Pam, sons Ricky (wife Jill) and Paul Jr., daughter Wendy (husband Doug), grandchildren Brandon (wife Peyton) Jolie, Jillian, and Nic, and great-grandchildren Harper Jo and Bodhi. Paul has one brother, James “Pat” (wife Jeanette), and nieces Jeannen and Trina (husband Jeff).

A graveside service will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:30am at Oak Bluff Cemetery Port Neches.

Please consider donating in Paul’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in place of flowers- stjude.org/donate.