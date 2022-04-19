Murder warrant issued for Port Arthur man in Groves killing

GROVES —Police are asking the public’s help in locating a suspect in Thursday night’s fatal shooting of a man outside a fast food restaurant.

The warrant was issued for 20-year-old Darionte Everfield, of Port Arthur, in connection with the death of Alfonso Solomon.

Groves and Port Arthur police responded to McDonald’s, 4500 Twin City Highway, at approximately 10:50 p.m. Thursday in reference to a shooting. They found the 19-year-old victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr. said there are other persons of interest.

Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

The suspect vehicle was parked when Solomon arrived, left his vehicle and was talking to the driver of a Dodge Journey when he was shot.

Solomon was able to run for a short distance before collapsing. The shooter’s vehicle fled the scene directly after the shooting, Reynolds said.

Police recovered surveillance video from the shooting, and detectives are continuing the investigation.

The restaurant was still open when the shooting occurred and there were people in the building.

No other injuries were reported.

A police presence has been seen outside the eatery since Thursday night.

Reynolds gave thanks to the Port Arthur Police Department, which assisted at the scene by putting up barriers.

He said there were a lot of people at the scene, including family and friends of the victim.

Port Arthur Police’s Crime Scene Unit also assisted and was “a huge help as always,” Reynolds said.

Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert said the department’s identification technicians assisted Groves Police.

Hebert said the department’s crime scene investigators are highly trained individuals who work under difficult circumstances.

Anyone with information on Everfield’s whereabouts is asked to call the Groves Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.

The last killing in Groves occurred in 2020. Prior to that, the last homicide was in 2014, Reynolds said.