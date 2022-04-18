Upcoming SETX Disaster Expo plans activities for kids, free food and more than 40 booths

BEAUMONT — A Southeast Texas Disaster Expo is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ford Park Exhibit Hall.

It is free to the public thanks to community partners and sponsors.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick announced the news on behalf of Jefferson Orange, Hardin and Jasper counties.

Two years ago, Branick and the Jefferson County Emergency Management team began working with a local business to host a disaster expo for the area.

The goal was to better prepare and inform area residents for potential disasters, including flooding, industrial incidents and hurricanes.

The Covid-19 Pandemic, as well as other major incidents, delayed the event.

With increasing population, new construction and infrastructure, Southeast Texans are faced with more challenges during disasters.

“We have responded to and persevered through numerous natural and manmade disasters,” a release from Branick’s office said. “We learn more from each incident and have a wealth of knowledge and experience to share.”

Presenters on Saturday include local, state and federal elected representatives.

“Bring your family. There will be activities for the kids, free food and over 40 booths and displays,” a release stated.