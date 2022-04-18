Bobbie Louise Delatte, 78, of Sabine Pass, Texas passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022 at her home.

Bobbie was born on July 27, 1943 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Kathryn Alberta (Stafford) and Robert Sanford Ferguson.

She was a lifelong residence of Sabine Pass, Texas and she retired from Estelle’s Dry Cleaner after 20 plus years of employment.

Bobbie enjoyed sewing, watching Hallmark Channel, shopping and her iPad (especially playing Candy Crush). Bobbie was a loving person who loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Kathryn Ferguson, her husband, Albert N. Delatte Sr., her son, Robert Thomas Delatte and her brother, Robert A Ferguson.

Bobbie is survived by her daughters, Angela Martinez and her husband, Patrick of Franklinton, LA, Belinda Marshall of Sabine Pass, her sons, Donny Delatte of Sabine Pass, Albert N. Delatte Jr. of Bridge City, LA and her sister, Anna Vidrine of Sabine Pass. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

The family is honoring Bobbie’s wish for a graveside service only, which will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM, with Rev. Rodney Miller officiating.