RELIGION BRIEFS — Sunrise Easter Service planned for Port Neches

First United Methodist Church of Port Neches will have a Sunrise Easter Service at 7 a.m. Sunday at Port Neches Park Pavilion. Bring your own chairs. Coffee will be served afterwards. All are welcome.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will feature their Happy Hour Bible Study during the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be Vanilla Marie Chillow. For more information call 409-548-1360.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will feature their Easter Passover Resurrection day Celebration during the 11 a.m. service Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be senior pastor, the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash. For more information call 409-548-1360.

“I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee” radio program with the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash, “The Hebrew Warrior,” will on KSAP 96.9 LPFM at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The special guest is co-host Kerri Anne Nash, church secretary and director of the Marriage and Family Enrichment Ministry at Solid Rock Baptist Church.

God 1st Missionary Baptist Church, 201 E. 14th St., will celebrate the Rev. Donald R. A. Toussaint Sr.’s 10th year anniversary with a service at 9 a.m. April 24. The theme is “A Man After God’s Own Heart” with scripture taken from Jeremiah 3:15. The pastor’s son, the Rev. Donald R.A. Toussaint Jr., will be the speaker.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.