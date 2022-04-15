Port Arthur man sentenced for meth dealing in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana. — A Port Arthur man was sentenced to five years in prison, prosecutors said, for his role in a drug dealing operating pushing methamphetamine and fentanyl.

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the result following Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr.’s sentencing this week.

According to Brown, officers with the New Iberia Police Department in Louisiana stopped a vehicle being driven by Lionel Hill Jr. on May 6, for a traffic violation.

Hill, of Port Arthur, consented to a search of his person, and officers located 50.6 grams of a substance containing fentanyl and 28.7 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine, police said.

According to Brown, Hill admitted he possessed the narcotics with the intent to distribute them. Lab reports confirmed the substance contained a detectable amount of fentanyl.

Hill pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to possession with intent to distribute over 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of a Schedule II narcotic controlled substance.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and New Iberia Police Department investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Vermaelen.