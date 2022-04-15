Future LSCPA softball player named Athlete of the Week

Published 12:09 am Friday, April 15, 2022

By PA News

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

The Port Neches-Groves softball team is in position to lock up a playoff spot, but the team has higher aspirations.

At the beginning of the season, several players told Port Arthur Newsmedia they wanted to get out of the first round. As the regular season comes to a close, PNG is in a battle for third place, winning five out of their last six games. Pitching is a big reason for the team’s upward trajectory.

PNG’s Brylie Dartez pitches during a tournament. Chris Moore/The News

Brylie Dartez makes up half of the pitching duo leaving opposing batters swinging at air. She recently committed to playing college ball at Lamar State College-Port Arthur.

PNG plays Galena Park on the road Tuesday.

 

