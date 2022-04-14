Surrounded by the love of family, Mrs. Gloria Dean “Deannie” Washington Branch, drifted peacefully from earth to Glory on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the age of 87.

Born in Jennings, Louisiana, Gloria was the second daughter born to the late Jacob (J.P.) Washington and Callie Kerr on January 21, 1935. At a very young age she became a resident of Beaumont, Texas and was raised by her grandparents, the late Rev. Isaac and Ellen Morrow Quill, and later by her father and stepmother, the late J.P. and Gladys Washington.

She attained her formal education through the Beaumont public school system and graduated from Charlton Pollard High School in the Class of 1952. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics and her Master of Education degree, both from Prairie View A&M University.

Gloria enjoyed a very successful teaching career in the Kountze Independent School District and the Port Arthur Independent School District. During her tenure she received multiple awards for outstanding accomplishments in the classroom. She retired in in 1990 with 32 years of service.

Gloria embraced Christ as her personal Savior and was a devoted member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She was as a faithful member of the Golden Band and the Hour of Power noon-day Bible Study. She served on the Relief Committee, Budget Committee, and was a dutiful usher.

Gloria was a kind, active and respected member of the Port Arthur community which included the Gayettes Social Club, the Wives of the Royalists, the Port Arthur National Reunion Association, the National Association of Port Arthurans, the Jefferson County Extension Education Association, Meta Education Extension Club, and the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission. She was also a proud member of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated.

Gloria is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Kendell Branch; father and stepmother, Jacob (J.P.) Washington and Gladys Alexander Washington; mother, Callie Quill; maternal grandparents, Rev. Isaac Quill and Ellen Morrow Quill; paternal grandparents, Rev. Edward Washington and Josephine Woods Washington; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anthon Oscar (A.O.) Branch, Sr. and Mattie Brown Branch.

Her legacy of love and devotion to family and friends will forever be cherished by her two daughters: Fay Branch Kirby of Beaumont, and Gladys Branch Henderson (Herbert, II) of Pearland; sisters: Gloria Mae Woods of Detroit, MI and Cherri A. Williams of Battle Creek, MI; four grandsons; three great-grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 549 West Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, Texas 77640 with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park Cemetery.