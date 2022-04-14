Adrienne Antoinette Casimire-Cooper, 48, of Port Arthur, Texas gained her wings Thursday, March 31, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Casimire Jr.; brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, her paternal grandparents, and maternal grandparents.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Roosevelt Cooper Jr.; her children, Reagan Guillory, Elijah Rideaux, Jahiem Cooper and Hermione Cooper; her granddaughter: Malaysia Hemmingway, mother: Mary Ann Casimire, sister: Tosya Henry, goddaughters, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Rock Island Missionary Baptist Church, 549 W 11th St., Port Arthur, Tx.

Visitation will be from 12 noon until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.