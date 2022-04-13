Summer starting with a Bang at Beaumont Community Players

Beaumont Community Players (BCP) is closing out its 2021-2022 season with a bang this year — literally. Now back at full strength, the iconic SE Texas theater company will present the family favorite Chitty Chitty Bang Bang this May at the Betty Greenberg Center for Performing Arts. A cast of more than 25 performers including a flying car will bring all the magic of this classic musical to life for eight performances May 6-21 including a matinee performance on May 14. All matinee performances at BCP have ASL interpretation.

Not missing a beat, BCP will then launch into their summer season of KIDmunity which begins on May 31st immediately after Memorial Day. KIDmunity is the renowned BCP summer youth program that has been a staple of Beaumont summer life for more than 25 years. Providing a theatre arts camp for students aged 8-18 KIDmunity hosts 4 different sections of programming segmented by age with each culminating in a fully realized production on the BCP stages. A 5th group, Camp InterACT is an inclusive program for students with Special Gifts and partners with Lamar University’s Department of Hearing and Speech Pathology. The cost for each camp is $225 with scholarships and discounts for multiple students and early registration. KIDmunity shows this year are; The Story Next Door, Claw, Seussical, and The Addams Family. Registration for KIDmunity is available now at wwwbeaumontstages.com with an early enrollment discount until May 28th, 2022.

New to KIDmunity this year is a $2,500 scholarship to be awarded to a qualifying student going on to study theatre arts at the college or university level. This new scholarship for graduating seniors is the inaugural offering of a new scholarship to be awarded each year at the conclusion of the summer camp session.

For more information on these events or on any BCP programming call 409*833*4664 or visit our website at www.beaumontstages.com.