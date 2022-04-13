Sheriff’s Office: Man fails drug test, bolts from court, jumps balcony, Tasered while escaping

Published 12:07 pm Wednesday, April 13, 2022

By PA News

Brandon J. Miller

Brandon J. Miller, 31, of Beaumont reported to Judge John Stevens’ court Wednesday for a scheduled court appearance, which also included a mandatory drug test.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Miller’s test showed positive for illegal substances.

Miller had been out on bond for multiple narcotics and evading detention charges.

After Stevens ordered Miller to be remanded into the custody of bailiffs for a failed drug test and behavioral issues in the courtroom, “Miller turned and bolted from the courtroom,” authorities said.

After encountering a deputy just outside the courtroom door, Miller was able to pull away and jump from the second story balcony onto the first story floor.

A deputy stationed at the front entrance attempted to detain Miller just outside the door.

“Miller resisted arrest, and the deputy deployed his Taser,” a Sheriff’s Office release said. “Miller was then taken into custody.”

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. In addition to the previous charges, Miller faces additional charges. Stevens has revoked all of Miller’s bonds.

