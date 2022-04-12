Verna Faye Bordelon, 93, of Nederland, Texas, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Port Arthur.

Officiating will be Reverend Tino Barrera.

Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a rosary recited at 11:00 a.m., at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Port Arthur.

Born in Kaplan, Louisiana, on August 5, 1928, she was the daughter of Aymar Menard and Evelyn Meaux Menard. Verna worked as an RN, starting at St. Mary’s Hospital in Port Arthur and eventually working at Dr. Steward and Dr. Berry’s offices.

She enjoyed boating, sailing, and working outside in her garden. Verna loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Murl Joseph Bordelon, granddaughter, Karrie Prince and seven brothers and sisters.

Verna is survived by her son, Tyrus Bordelon and wife Pamela of Winnie; daughters, Cheryl Prince and husband Nolton of Nederland and Denise Thigpen and husband Van of Fischer; grandchildren, Shannon Anders, Tyrus Bordelon Jr. and wife Britnie, Kyle Bordelon and wife Dina, Katie McMillon and husband Tyler; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Prince, Karrie – Faith Anders, Hallie Anders, Tyrus Bordelon III, Jessica Bordelon, Kylee Bordelon, Wyatt Bordelon and Baby McMillon.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tyrus Bordelon Jr., Kyle Bordelon, Tyrus Bordelon III, Van Thigpen, Nolton Prince and Tyler McMillon.