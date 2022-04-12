Police identify victim, release details of I-10 crash that shut down traffic

Published 8:55 am Tuesday, April 12, 2022

By PA News

Authorities have released details of a major wreck Monday that shut down Interstate 10 traffic in Orange and Jefferson counties and included a fatality.

On Monday at 10:35 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 800 block of IH-10 East (westbound and eastbound) in reference to a vehicle crash involving an 18-Wheeler.

Preliminary investigation revealed an 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound on IH-10 and left the travel lane, striking the concrete divider and continuing into the westbound travel lane.

At this time, the 18-Wheeler crashed head-on with a Cadillac Escalade that was traveling westbound.

The driver of the Escalade was pronounced deceased at the scene. She has been identified as Emma Brooks, a 67-year-old resident of Bastrop, Louisiana.

The crash caused the 18-wheeler to spill HAZMAT on the roadway as well as two additional, separate minor crashes.

Both directions of IH-10 were closed for several hours as police investigated and crews worked to clean up the crash scene.

The investigation is on-going, according to Beaumont Police.

