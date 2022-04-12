Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation exec earns national certification

Jana Barnes, Business and Community Development Manager at the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation, received certification as an Economic Development Finance Professional from the National Development Council.

EDFP Certification is a professional credential given to individuals who successfully completed NDC’s intensive economic development finance training series. The training provides individuals working in the field of economic development with instruction in business credit analysis, real estate financing, loan packaging, deal structuring and negotiating and the creation and implementation of development programs.

Each of the four EDFP Certification Program courses are five days in length and concludes with an exam. Upon successful completion of all four courses, the candidate is awarded EDFP Certification.

Jana has over five years of economic development experience working in her birthplace of Port Arthur and also served the Houston region in the Marketing Division of the Greater Houston Partnership.

She is also a tenured multifamily property manager, specializing in low to moderate income properties. She is currently pursuing her Bachelor’s in Entrepreneurship at Lamar University. In her spare time, she enjoys spoiling her family, weightlifting and retail therapy.

NDC’s work focuses on homes, jobs and community. Founded as a national nonprofit in 1969, NDC has worked for 46 years at fulfilling its mission to increase the flow of capital for investment in low-income communities. NDC directs capital to support the preservation and creation of affordable housing, the creation of jobs through training and small business lending and the promotion of livable communities through investment in social infrastructure.

NDC’s products and services are deployed for the benefit of our municipal and nonprofit partners in both urban and rural low-income communities.

NDC has provided training to over 70,000 professionals working in the fields of economic and housing development. Participants come from diverse backgrounds including city and state governments, public agencies, community-based organizations, professional organizations and banks.