Groves chamber accepting 2022 Mother of the Year nominations

GROVES — The Groves Chamber of Commerce & Tourist Center is accepting nominations for their 2022 Groves Mother of the Year Essay Contest through noon April 29.

To nominate your mother, simply submit a letter stating why she should be selected “Mother of the Year” in 300 words or less. Also, include her name and address as well as your name and address and daytime phone number. The only restriction is the nominee must be a resident of Groves. A committee will review the entries and the person who submitted the winning entry will be notified the week of May 2.

Submit your letter of nomination to the Groves Chamber of Commerce & Tourist Center by noon April 29. The Chamber office is located at 4399 Main Ave., Groves. The Chamber telephone number is (409) 962-3631.