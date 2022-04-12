Port Arthur constable warns of man performing lewd acts in car in public

An early morning police call of a man reportedly performing lewd acts on himself while parked at a store prompted Constable Christopher Bates to warn the public through social media.

Bates said there were reports of a Black man with a mustache performing the acts while purposely parking next to women. The suspect was driving an older, maroon Honda with the bumper falling off and had out-of-state plates. He was seen Monday morning in the parking lot of Walmart on Twin City Highway.

Port Arthur police were called to the scene at 7:25 a.m., but the officer was not able to locate the individual, Det. Mike Hebert said.

Bates said he took to social media to warn others of the man.

“Be aware of our surroundings,” he said.

Bates said he received a call from the victim and asked her to call the Port Arthur Police Department.

He encourages anyone seeing this behavior or any other suspicious activity to call police.

Bates called the man’s actions disgusting, saying no one should have to see that and he worries the perpetrator may commit other crimes.

The constable said crimes such as this have happened in the past, including areas where children were getting out of school.