Charlotte’s Web coming to Port Arthur Little Theatre stage

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, April 12, 2022

By PA News

Charlotte's Web (Courtesy photo)

Tickets for Charlotte’s Web are on sale for the Port Arthur Little Theatre production, which begins this month.

Performance dates are April 22-24, 29, 30 and May 1. Curtains open at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets available at palt.org. General admission for adults is $13. Teachers, senior citizens (62+) and active duty military are $11. The price for students is $9.

The Children’s Literature Association named this “the best American children’s book of the past 200 years,” and Joseph Robinette, working with the advice of E.B. White, created a play that captures this work in a thrilling and practical theatrical presentation.

All the enchanting characters are here: Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher; Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other; Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; the Zuckerman family; the Arables; and, most of all, the extraordinary spider, Charlotte, who proves to be “a true friend and a good writer.”

Determined to save Wilbur, Charlotte begins her campaign with the “miracle” of her web in which she writes, “Some pig.”

It’s the beginning of a victorious campaign, which ultimately ends with the now-safe Wilbur doing what is most important to Charlotte.

Call 409-727-7258 for more information.

