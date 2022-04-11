Impaired driving may have factored into rollover crash the ejected, killed driver

NEDERLAND — Police believe impaired driving was a factor in a one-vehicle roll over crash that led to the death of a 31-year-old woman Saturday.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said witnesses saw a 2005 Toyota Highlander driving erratically before the vehicle left the roadway and flipped multiple times.

Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett said the driver, identified as Becky Jimenes of Beaumont, was ejected from the vehicle’s side window during the crash.

A 23-year-old female passenger from Vidor was brought to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont and was last listed in stable condition, Burnett said Monday.

The crash took at approximately 4 a.m. in the 500 block of U.S. 69 north.

The location was about one-half mile north of Nederland Avenue just before an overpass, Porter said.

The speed limit in that area is 75 miles per hour and police do not believe speeding was a factor in the crash.

“It’s a hazardous stretch of highway due to the speed limit, and the overpasses are in close proximity with on- and off-ramps,” Porter said, adding police work a lot of wrecks in that area.