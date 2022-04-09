Nederland ISD honors 3 Reaud Award Winners

NEDERLAND — Amy Champagne, a fourth grade teacher at Highland Park Elementary; Shirley DeLaCruz a ninth grade teacher at Nederland High; and Bill Williamson, an eighth grade teacher at CO Wilson Middle School have been selected to receive the 2022 Reaud Excellence in Education Award from the Beaumont Foundation of America.

They were chosen from an impressive list of nominations submitted by schools located throughout Southeast Texas.

These teachers have more than 60 years of classroom experience, said Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick, adding it is no surprise that three Nederland teachers were chosen for the prestigious award.

“Their dedication to the students of Nederland ISD is unmatched, and we could not be more proud of them,” Kieschnick said. “They are all role models on their campuses and within our school community. We look forward to recognizing them further at the gala.”

The Wayne A. Reaud Excellence in Education Award was created to celebrate and

recognize superior contributions of teachers whose leadership and dedication inspire a spirit of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities.

The three Nederland ISD educators represent a group of 15 teachers who will be recognized at an awards gala hosted by the Beaumont Foundation on May 17.