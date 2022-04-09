KATHIE’S KORNER — Faith means not letting fear in

First of all, let’s remind ourselves what Faith is to us and be encouraged to keep it active, positive and always replacing fear. Don’t let fear in.

My personal description of faith at this critical, violent time in our world is, “leaning of the entire personality on God in absolute trust, confidence and having a clear conscience.”

Read God’s Scriptures, daily!

God encouraged Timothy to “hold fast to faith” and not lose confidence with a clear conscience.

None of us want to be shipwrecked in our faith. A boat is a good example of how that process works. I endeavor to stop saying, “I’m Leaking” with a fear of sinking during any conflict. You get my drift, (pardon the pun)?

If a storm comes up suddenly, like on the Sea of Galilee, as Jesus was crossing in the boat sound asleep at one end, other end full of scared, screaming, disciples, awakening Him, saying, “Lord, we’re all going to die!”

He rebuked the wind and the raging waves, saying, “peace be still.”

It ceased and there came a calm when He spoke.

If we stay in the boat with Jesus, (saved and filled with the Holy Spirit) any storm in or around us must cease and be calm within and without.

Thank you, God. Luke 8:24 & 25 Amplified Bible.

Are you leaking, possibly drained of your faith? Remember our faith is BIGGER than a mustard seed. It’s also OK to go back to a mustard seed faith and

regroup, restore and regain our once eager, flaming faith that was hungry for the Scriptures and our new relationship with God.

It’s important to leave any erratic course with only our own ideas for our journey in life and jump in the boat with Jesus.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.