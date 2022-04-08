The new edition of Greater Port Arthur The Magazine is ready

Published 12:24 am Friday, April 8, 2022

By PA News

Danny Terrier is on the cover of the current Greater Port Arthur The Magazine.

It’s for good reason.

The local man is following his entertainment dreams all the way through a national showcase as a dancer in the JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. Tour.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

He didn’t even start dance class until he was 10, and now he works for a celebrity who in 2020 was named to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People In The World.

Terrier’s story is one of many spotlighted in this edition of The Magazine, highlighting just how impactful those in our community truly are.

Greater Port Arthur, Mid County and surrounding neighborhoods consistently produce men and women performing remarkable things. Their stories deserve to be told.

Those interested in picking up a complimentary copy can stop by The Port Arthur News at 2349 Memorial Blvd.

If you are interested in beginning a six-issue mailed subscription, call the office at 409-721-2400.

More News

Gulf Coast Gala features Rodney Crowell concert in Port Arthur; showcase Museum induction

Check out Port Neches RiverFest schedule, prices and entertainment lineup

Area police officer put on paid leave after assault arrest

PHOTO FEATURE — CASA reps stress what’s needed to help the 290 children in the program

Print Article