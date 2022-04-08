Ruby Borne, age 87, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Ruby was born February 28, 1935 in Kaplan, LA. Ruby was of Catholic Faith and the former manager of the Johnny Alfred Station in Port Acres.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Borne.

She is survived by her step children, Belinda Cox, Jannifer Britt, John Aucoin and Eddie Aucoin; her brothers, Paul Roy Abshire and Lonnie John Abshire.

She also leaves behind six grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Sunday April 10, 2022 at Grammier Oberle Funeral Home.

Funeral Services are slated for 11:00 AM on Monday April 11, 2022 in the Chapel of Grammier Oberle.

The burial will follow in Memory Gardens.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grammier-oberle.com for the Borne family.