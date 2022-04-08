New coach Jeff Joseph shares excitement for talented coordinators at Port Neches-Groves, 2022 strategies

PORT NECHES — With spring football underway across the state, Port Neches-Groves has some new faces operating the offense and defense.

New Head Coach Jeff Joseph wasted little time filling his staff with the hiring of Matt McDaniel and Cade McCrary to run the defense and offense, respectively.

McCrary, who worked with Joseph at Southlake Carroll, said he had always heard about how special the district is.

“This is a storied program with rich tradition,” he said. “Another reason was to follow Coach Joseph here. He is awesome. I have always thought to myself that I would love to work with a guy like that. I have heard about the town. I have some family that is from the area.”

McCrary said the offense will look similar to what fans have seen, but with some additions.

“We are going to be no-huddle quick,” he said. “It will be pretty balanced. Obviously, I love swinging the ball around. I got down here and saw the kids we have. We are going to have a good running attack, too. It will be fast paced. I also like a lot of gadget plays and trick plays. It will be something new around here. I think people and the kids will enjoy it.”

Joseph spoke highly of McCrary’s experience.

“Last year, he coached receivers and running backs,” Joseph said. “He is a guy that coached at high-level places. He played at Lake Travis and played receiver at the University of Texas. He has been at Southlake for the past five years. He has been very successful and will bring a few new things to the offense, but it will look similar to what we have done.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Joseph said he wants his team to be physical.

“We are going to run a 3-4 defense,” he said. “We are going to have movement and bring pressure from multiple places. They are going to be physical and great tacklers.”

McDaniel was the defensive coordinator at Katy High School for eight years, Joseph said.

“He is an unbelievably smart guy,” Joseph said of McDaniel. “He uses the same system that I grew up with and learned. Bringing him with his level of experience was key. He has coached as a defensive coordinator in five state championship games. He has won multiple state championships. Having someone like that on staff is huge.”

Joseph said his coaches having experience coaching in state title games is a plus but added it wasn’t a requirement.

“I think it was more important to find guys that I knew would be a good fit for this community,” he said. “I wanted them to fit in with our coaching staff and the types of kids we have here. That is what I wanted to find as soon as possible. I am very lucky to find some very good people to come and coach here.”