Bob Hope School basketball player earns Athlete of the Week

Several student athletes from Bob Hope School participated in the Texas Christian Athletic League All-Star competition this past weekend.

Senior basketball player Jennifer Lopez was named the basketball player of the year.

She was also named to the all-state team for basketball and volleyball.

Lopez made the first team for her performance on the basketball court and second team for volleyball.

She also plays soccer and softball for the Eagles and was named the school’s athlete of the year last year.

Lopez, who was named after the pop star, previously told The News she wants to study analytical chemistry in college.

Lopez also works at the middle school as a nurse’s assistant.

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.