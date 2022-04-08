Bob Hope School basketball player earns Athlete of the Week

Published 12:09 am Friday, April 8, 2022

By PA News

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

Several student athletes from Bob Hope School participated in the Texas Christian Athletic League All-Star competition this past weekend.

Senior basketball player Jennifer Lopez was named the basketball player of the year.

She was also named to the all-state team for basketball and volleyball.

Lopez made the first team for her performance on the basketball court and second team for volleyball.

Jennifer Lopez, who is named after the pop star, was Bob Hope’s Athlete of the Year in 2020-21. (Chris Moore/The News)

She also plays soccer and softball for the Eagles and was named the school’s athlete of the year last year.

Lopez, who was named after the pop star, previously told The News she wants to study analytical chemistry in college.

Lopez also works at the middle school as a nurse’s assistant.

