Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 30-April 5

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 30 to April 5:

March 30

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 7100 block of Terrell.

Michael Crisanty, 25, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5500 block of Twin City Highway.

March 31

An assault was reported in the 5600 block of Baird.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

April 1

Possession of a controlled substance report was processed.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Maple.

Vincent Rivera, 29, was 1rrested for evading arrest/ detention using vehicle or watercraft in the 4100 block of Twin City Highway.

April 2

April 3

Thanh Dao, 51, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Guelmis Cuervo, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 9000 block of Rainbow Lane.

Daron Fontenot, 62, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

April 4

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 3900 block of Taft.

A dog at large was reported in the 6100 block of 25

April 5

Erick Mata, 24, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of Woodlawn.

Ty’iesha Sonnier, 23, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5000 block of Woodlawn.

Atsahel Gonzalez, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2600 block of Main.

Johnny Ferguson, 62, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 1900 block of Duff.