Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 30-April 5

Published 12:26 am Thursday, April 7, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 30 to April 5:

March 30

  • Michael Crisanty, 25, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 7100 block of Terrell.

March 31

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 5600 block of Baird.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

April 1

  • Vincent Rivera, 29, was 1rrested for evading arrest/ detention using vehicle or watercraft in the 4100 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Maple.
  • Possession of a controlled substance report was processed. 

April 2

  • No reports

April 3

  • Daron Fontenot, 62, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Guelmis Cuervo, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 9000 block of Rainbow Lane.
  • Thanh Dao, 51, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

April 4

  • A dog at large was reported in the 6100 block of 25th Street.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 3900 block of Taft.

April 5

  • Erick Mata, 24, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of Woodlawn.
  • Ty’iesha Sonnier, 23, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5000 block of Woodlawn.
  • Atsahel Gonzalez, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2600 block of Main.
  • Johnny Ferguson, 62, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 1900 block of Duff.
  • An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Lincoln.

 

More News

Check out how Port Arthur LNG powered 13 local Environmental Champions with $55K in grants

Preliminary autopsy: 16-year-old homicide victim was likely not pregnant

Document: Port Arthur man killed with two different guns in violent encounter tied to marijuana sale

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: March 28-April 3

Print Article