Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 30-April 5
Published 12:26 am Thursday, April 7, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 30 to April 5:
March 30
- Michael Crisanty, 25, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 7100 block of Terrell.
March 31
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 5600 block of Baird.
April 1
- Vincent Rivera, 29, was 1rrested for evading arrest/ detention using vehicle or watercraft in the 4100 block of Twin City Highway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Maple.
- Possession of a controlled substance report was processed.
April 2
- No reports
April 3
- Daron Fontenot, 62, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Guelmis Cuervo, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 9000 block of Rainbow Lane.
- Thanh Dao, 51, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
April 4
- A dog at large was reported in the 6100 block of 25th Street.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 3900 block of Taft.
April 5
- Erick Mata, 24, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of Woodlawn.
- Ty’iesha Sonnier, 23, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5000 block of Woodlawn.
- Atsahel Gonzalez, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2600 block of Main.
- Johnny Ferguson, 62, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 1900 block of Duff.
- An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Lincoln.