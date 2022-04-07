Girl, 6, killed in drive-by; police link violence to “NawfSideBabies”
Published 11:41 am Thursday, April 7, 2022
LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana — At approximately 10:44 p.m. March 20, Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of Mill Street in reference to a shooting.
Upon their arrival, Officers discovered a 6-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.
Acadian Ambulance arrived and pronounced the child, identified as Draya Michelle Guillory, as deceased.
Detectives were assigned the investigation. Through witness statements and initial evidence collection, detectives determined the child was a victim of a drive-by shooting.
In the initial stages of the preservation and collection of evidence, detectives and crime scene technicians worked alongside the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office, the Southwest Louisiana Crime Laboratory and Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Through a lengthy and thorough investigation, detectives were able to establish a timeline leading up to the drive-by shooting.
During the course of their investigation, detectives learned this shooting was the result of a retaliation from an ongoing earlier incident and they were able to identify a number of suspects who connected themselves to an organization referred to by the suspects as “NawfSideBabies.”
Based off their investigative efforts and evidence obtained, detectives secured a number of arrest warrants.
Between March 23 and April 4, officers with Lake Charles SWAT served warrants and made 11 arrests.
This remains an ongoing investigation, and Lake Charles Police have an outstanding warrant for an additional suspect, 19-year-old Michael Carter, for one count of criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder.
Those arrested include:
Elijah Paul Carter, 18
DOB: 07/28/2003
Arrested: March 23, 2022, without incident
Charges:One count second-degree murder, principal
Bond: $2.5 million set by Judge Tony Fazzio
Devonte Jermaine Glodd, 26
DOB: 04/21/1985
Arrested: March 24, 2022, without incident
Charges:One count second-degree murder, accessory after the fact
Bond:$550,000 set by Judge Tony Fazzio
Jaylyn Lamar Botley, 23
DOB:08/20/1998
Arrested: March 28, 2022, without incident
Charges:One count criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder
Bond:$2.5 million set by Judge Tony Fazzio
Zaylon Ray Wheeler, 18
DOB:10/08/2003
Arrested:March 28, 2022, without incident
Charges:One count second-degree murder, principal
Bond:$2.5 million set by Judge Tony Fazzio
Martice Michelle Caine, 22
DOB: 01/01/2000
Arrested: March 28, 2022, without incident
Charges:One count obstruction of justice
Bond:$100,000 set by Judge Tony Fazzio
Christopher Demon Orphey, 18
DOB: 08/28/2003
Arrested:March 29, 2022, without incident
Charges:One count second-degree murder, principal
Bond:$2.5 million set by Judge Tony Fazzio
Keyaisa Michelle Siverand, 23
DOB:07/12/1998
Arrested: March 29, 2022, without incident
Charges:One count second-degree murder, accessory after the fact
Bond: $550,000 set by Judge Tony Fazzio
Ja’Michael Issiah Siverand, 22
DOB: 08/27/1999
Arrested: April 2, 2022, without incident
Charges:One count criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder
Bond: $2.5 million set by Judge Tony Fazzio
Jessie James Siverand, 19
DOB: 08/12/2002
Arrested: April 2, 2022, without incident
Charges:One count criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder
Bond:$2.5 million set by Judge Tony Fazzio
Joshua Demonte Siverand, 22
DOB: 07/28/1999
Arrested: April 2, 2022, without incident
Charges:One count criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder
Bond: $2.5 million set by Judge Tony Fazzio
Jeremy Donald Collins, 26
DOB:09/15/1995
Arrested:April 4, 2022, without incident
Charges: One count second-degree murder, principal
Bond:$2.5 million set by Judge Tony Fazzio