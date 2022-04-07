Connie Simien-James was born October 8, 1956, in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Richard Moten and Dorothy Moten.

She departed this life on March 26, 2022.

Connie was a 1975 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School.

As well as a graduate of Lamar University in 1996.

Connie was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church until her health failed.

Connie was committed to God, her family, and her circle of friends whom she enjoyed and her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father Richard Moten; late husband James Simien; two brothers Emanuel Moten and Michael Moten; sister Brenda McNeal; and grandson Evan Lacey.

She was survived by her mother Dorothy Moten; husband Terence James; daughter Precious Simien-Lacey (Van), Kierria Williams (Stepdaughter); granddaughter Vivian Lacey; four brothers: Harold Moten, Kenneth Moten, Jeffrey Moten (Demetria), Randy Moten (Joyce); sister Stacey Richardson (Benny); brother Richard Moten Jr. and plethora of friends and family as well as The Semien Family, The James Family, Kelly Family, The Polidore Family.

For those that knew Connie Simien-James for years, knew that she loved and cherished all her nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 09, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave., Port Arthur, Tx.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.