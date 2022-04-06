On March 23, 2022, our beloved Wallace Proctor Jr., 73, of Beaumont, TX; transitioned from this earthly life into his eternal life.

A Memorial Service will be held 10AM, April 09, 2022, at Proctor’s Mortuary 3520 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX.

Wallace Jr. was born to the late Rev. Wallace Proctor, Sr., and Caldonia Bray on April 18, 1948, in Franklin, Louisiana.

Wallace accepted Christ and was baptized at a young age and attended school in Louisiana and Port Arthur. He attended the Job Corps.

He loved and excelled in all sports. He was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur until he relocated to Beaumont, Tx. Wallace loved his family and neighbors!

Wallace was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Wallace Proctor, Sr., and Caldonia Bray Alfred; his wife, Antoinette Gilbert, Sons, Keenan Proctor and Jason Proctor, wives: Wanda LaDay and Oweda Proctor; Sisters: Josie Ann Proctor and Sandra Bazile, and Brother: Johnny White.

Wallace leaves to cherish his memories, Son: Christopher LaDay of Houston, Daughter: Waleisha LaDay of Houston. seven Sisters: Barbra Richardson (Frank) of Port Arthur, Min. Nancy Bradford and Valerie Brown of Houston, Honorable Judge Diana Johnson and Cheryl (Joe) Lawson of South Carolina, Sheryl Proctor and Marie Bowers (Kenneth) of Franklin, La.; seven Brothers: Rev. Walter (Barbara) Proctor of Beaumont, W.J. Proctor of Port Arthur, Ananias (JoAnn) Bourgeois of Oklahoma; Reginald Proctor of New Jersey; Kevan (Sonja) Proctor of New York; Leon (Charlene) Jackson of Houston; Sidney Howard of Chicago. Foster Brother Lloyd Moore of New York and Sister Lillian Branch of New Jersey. Fifteen Grandchildren, two Great-grandchildren; a host of Nieces and Nephews, Cousins, and Friends.

Proctor’s Mortuary – Beaumont, is in charge of final arrangements, 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. 77705 (409) 840-2022.