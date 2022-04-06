TxDOT updates motorists on Interstate 10 closures

Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By PA News

Interstate 10 motorists driving between Jefferson and Orange counties need to be aware of lane closures planned the rest of this week.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced I-10 westbound at Adams Bayou would be closed overnight, starting Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closures continue Thursday and Friday during the same times.

The closures are due to construction,

Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road.

Motorists should expect delays.

