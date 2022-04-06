Traveling Broadway musical to be in Southeast Texas this month

Tickets are on sale now for the April 18 performance of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical.”

The show, which begins at 7:30 p.m., will be shown at the Lutcher Theater, 707 Main Ave. in Orange.

Tickets range from $35-$85 with discounts available for students, active military and groups of 10 or more.

“Leading the National Broadway touring cast as the extraordinary chocolate maker, Willy Wonka, is San Antonio native, Cody Garcia. He will be joined on the Lutcher stage by some of your favorite iconic characters, Charlie Bucket, Violet Beauregarde, Veruca Salt & Grandpa Joe,” says Andy McCall, Lutcher’s marketing manager.

The hit Broadway musical features orchestrations by three-time Tony Award®-winner Doug Besterman, with songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters from Hairspray.

To purchase tickets or to see a list of COVID-19 precautions put in place for the show, visit Lutcher.com.