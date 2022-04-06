Port Arthur woman shot in face; arrest warrant issued for at-large suspect

Published 10:11 am Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By PA News

John Fitzgerald Rice

A Port Arthur man is wanted for shooting a local woman in the face five weeks ago.

The Port Arthur Police Department announced Wednesday morning that a warrant for aggravated assault was issued for John Fitzgerald Rice, a 56-year-old local man who is at large.

“On March 1, 2022, a 31-year-old Port Arthur woman accused suspect John Fitzgerald Rice of shooting her in the face during an argument,” a PAPD release stated.

“After all witnesses were interviewed and statements gathered, the case was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.”

If you have any information about this shooting, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App. You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.

