Russell “Pops” Carroll Landry, 84, of Groves, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 6th, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on October 12, 1937 to Joseph Eli Landry and Edith Baker Landry.

Russell was an Army veteran and a retired electrician from Dupont in Beaumont. He planted a vegetable garden every year, and it was a welcome sight to see him walk through the door with an armful of cucumbers and tomatoes, a big smile on his face, and a booming “Hellooo!”

An avid fisherman, he loved going out on the boat with his kids and grandkids, and he cooked up one helluva fried catfish. But above all else, his life can be characterized by the love and generosity he showed to his family as a husband, dad, grandfather, and great grandfather.

When it came to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, nothing was too much to ask of him. He spent many weeks with his family at the beach cabin every summer, often handing out pocket money for the kids to go shopping at the store down the street.

He loved coaching his kids and grandkids in baseball, attending dance recitals and high school functions for his daughter and granddaughters. If there was someone whistling in the audience, you could bet it was Pops.

After he retired, he shuttled his grandchildren to and from their many extracurricular activities. He was a constant in their lives; Always there when he was needed.

From the moments they were born to his final days with them, the presence of his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids brought a smile to his face that lit up the room. Those who loved him will miss his unmistakable laugh, his warm smile, and his booming voice.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches, Texas with Reverend Jim McClintock officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Russell was preceded in death by his son Russell “Rusty” John Landry.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judith Landry of Groves, daughter, Carol Phelps and husband Michael of Groves, sons, Cory Landry of Groves and Mark Landry and wife Erika of Alvin, granddaughters, Tiffany Resch and husband Pete and Amanda Quinn and husband Thomas, grandsons Logan Phelps and Mason Landry, four great granddaughters Harlie Quinn, Kylie Resch, Camber Resch and Cassidy Resch, brother Sonny Landry and wife Sherry, nephews and nieces.