Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: March 28-April 3
Published 12:20 am Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Port Neches police arrested the following individuals from March 28 to April 3:
- Jack Wood, 33, driving while intoxicated
- Juan Contreras-Valencia, 36, other agency warrant(s)
- Steve Ojeil-Moore, 28, violation of a protective order
- Nancy Choate, 46, driving while intoxicated
- Jennifer Castillo, 50, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches police responded to the following calls from March 28 to April 3:
March 28
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Live Oak.
- An assault was reported in the 1300 block of Boyd.
- Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 2100 block of 2nd Street.
March 29
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 1900 block of Llano.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of Nall.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Magnolia.
March 30
- An officer investigated a report of duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape in the 200 block of Canal.
March 31
- A person was reported for violation of a protective order in the 1800 block of Avenue D.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Nall.
April 1
- No reports.
April 2
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
April 3
- No reports.