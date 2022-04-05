Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: March 28-April 3

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, April 5, 2022

By PA News

Port Neches police arrested the following individuals from March 28 to April 3:

  • Jack Wood, 33, driving while intoxicated
  • Juan Contreras-Valencia, 36, other agency warrant(s)
  • Steve Ojeil-Moore, 28, violation of a protective order
  • Nancy Choate, 46, driving while intoxicated
  • Jennifer Castillo, 50, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches police responded to the following calls from March 28 to April 3:

 

March 28

  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Live Oak.
  • An assault was reported in the 1300 block of Boyd.
  • Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 2100 block of 2nd Street.

March 29

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 1900 block of Llano.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of Nall.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Magnolia.

March 30

  • An officer investigated a report of duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape in the 200 block of Canal.

March 31

  • A person was reported for violation of a protective order in the 1800 block of Avenue D.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Nall.

April 1

  • No reports.

April 2

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

April 3

  • No reports.

