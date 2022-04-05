Mrs. Gustavia Richard went home to be with her Heavenly Father on April 1, 2022 at the age of 94 years old.

She was born on August 10, 1927 to Casimer Rubin and Edith Dronet Rubin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five brothers, four children, two grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She leaves to cherish her memories, five children: Claudia Sutton, Lydia Thibodeaux (Verne), Wilma Richard, Dora Brown and John Richard (Vanessa); one sister, Gloria Wilridge; one brother, Emile Rubin (Maudry); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church, 3617 Gulfway Dr., Port Arthur, TX.

The vistation will be 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.