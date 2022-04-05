Erma Lee Godeau, 80, of Port Arthur, Texas died Saturday, March 26, 2022 at her home.

A native of LeMoyen, Louisiana, she was a resident of Buna, Texas for 50 years before moving to Port Arthur, Texas in 2009.

She retired from Buna ISD as a Teacher’s Aide and she was employed in Port Arthur with Experience Corp and later with Treasure Services.

Erma was a faithful member of Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the Sanctuary Choir, Sunday School, and Women’s Ministry.

She was a member of The Alpha & Omega Women of Faith Prayer Group, Port Arthur and Beaumont.

Ms. Godeau was preceded in death by her parents, Buddy and Patsy Powell Godeau; her beloved uncle and aunt, her guardians, Mr. & Mrs. Lemon Godeau; her brothers, Manford Godeau and Toefield Godeau.

Left to cherish her memory are special cousins, Annie and Lockwood Coleman, Annie and John Coleman, Cynthia Pleasant Jackson, Leona Nell and Roy Lee Paul and Josephine and Robert L. Robinson; and a host of cousins and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Eastern Star Baptist Church, 548 15th St., Port Arthur, Tx with visitation from 12 noon until service time.

Burial will take place in St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery, LeMoyen, Louisiana.