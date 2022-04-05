Cyrus J. Mallet was born in Kaplan, LA on February 28, 1933, raised in Port Arthur, TX and recently resided in Port Allen, LA.

He passed away on March 21, 2022, at the age of 89.

Cyrus worked for Brown and Root in Houston for many years.

He loved to hunt and enjoyed spending time with family. He is survived by his three daughters: Karen Ashby (and husband Greg Ashby) of Blanco, TX; Katherine “Debbie” Nail (and husband Jimmy Nail) of Anniston, AL; and Kay “Ruth” Picard (and husband Carrol Picard) of Church Point, LA.

He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.