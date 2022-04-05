Caring Friends to hear from Circle of Hope

NEDERLAND — Sue Simon from Southeast Texas Circle of Hope is the guest speaker for an upcoming meeting of Caring Friends.

Caring Friends, a gathering of Christian woman of all faiths joined together in friendship and the love of Christ, will meet during a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church, 1911 Nederland Ave., Nederland.

Circle of Hope is a local non-profit charitable organization.

The cost of the luncheon is $15. Reservations are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 409-722-0951 or 409-962-3624.