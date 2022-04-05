Bob Hope all-star athletes earn accolades in San Antonio

Several student athletes from Bob Hope High School participated in the Texas Christian Athletic League All-Star competition over the weekend.

Members of Bob Hope School’s girls and boys basketball teams along with members of the volleyball team participated.

Jennifer Lopez was named the basketball player of the year. Bob Hope School’s Yizell Alvarez won the 3-point contest and Ethan Airiavbere won the slam-dunk competition. This was the second consecutive year a player from Bob Hope School won the slam-dunk competition. Last year, Nicholas Edwards took home first place.

Amari Reese and Airiavbere were named to the boys first team, while Daniel Canales and Juan Tovar made the second team. Emiliano Chavez was an honorable mention.

For the girls team, Lopez and Kimberly Galvan were named to the first team and Yizelle Alvarez and Ashley Magana were second-team selections. Vallerie Martinez was an honorable mention.

Victoria Gutierrez and Ruby Perez made the all-state first team for volleyball.

Lopez was also named to the second team all-state volleyball team along with teammate Maria Fernandez.

Naydelin Sanchez, Aneth Mendoza, Ana Canales were honorable mentions.