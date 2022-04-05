Area man turns self in Monday night; arrested for murder
Published 7:03 am Tuesday, April 5, 2022
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 2600 block of Pine, near Plum Street, in reference to a possible auto-pedestrian victim at 11:17 a.m. Monday.
Responding officers located Christopher D. Smith, a 45-year-old Beaumont man, deceased on the side of the road.
The investigation revealed Smith was a homicide victim.
Detectives questioned possible witnesses and followed leads, learning a man known as “Jrock,” was a possible suspect.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, a man showed up at the back of the police station and wanted to turn himself in for murder.
He was identified as Jermaine Jamarcus Reeder, a 25-year-old Beaumont man.
He spoke with investigators and was arrested for the murder of Smith.
Reeder was booked into Jefferson County Correctional Facility.
He has a $500,000 bond.