Sharon Terracina, 75, of Port Arthur, TX passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Galveston, TX.

Sharon was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on December 15, 1946 to the late, Basil M. Pritchard and Elizabeth Glidwell.

Those left to cherish Sharon’s memory include her daughters; Beverly McGee of Tulsa, OK and Betty Nectoux of Port Arthur; sisters, Jonnie Beth Sterling and Vicky O’Neill; grandchildren, Katrina Nectoux McGill, Kevin Nectoux, Trey Terracina, Melissa Luke, Shawn Butler, Kyle Hilton, Chad McGee and Stacey Avery; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents; Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Terracina, III; her son, Anthony Terracina, IV; and her brother, David Wayne O’Neill.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Mid-County Paws of Hope by calling Neighborhood Veterinary Centers at 409-254-6682.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland with Brother Robert Clark, Officiant; Mikey Gonzalez, Eulogist.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.