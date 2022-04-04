Late-night closures, lane restrictions this week on I-10 and Twin City Highway

Published 12:59 pm Monday, April 4, 2022

By PA News

Construction road sign against a blue sky

Interstate-10 motorists need to prepare for closures this week.

I-10 eastbound at Adams Bayou will be closed overnight Monday night through Wednesday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closure is due to construction.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Expect delays.

Nederland

Twin City Highway motorists are also expected to experience delays this week.

Alternating lane closures are planned along SH347 (Twin City Hwy) nightly through Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The lane closures are due to concrete rehabilitation.

More News

Potential development on Pleasure Island prompts public hearing

Police identify man found dead in Port Arthur canal Saturday afternoon

Game room burglary leads to 1 arrest, 2nd suspect sought

1 arrested, gun recovered during Port Arthur game room burglary

Print Article