Late-night closures, lane restrictions this week on I-10 and Twin City Highway

Interstate-10 motorists need to prepare for closures this week.

I-10 eastbound at Adams Bayou will be closed overnight Monday night through Wednesday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closure is due to construction.

Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Expect delays.

Nederland

Twin City Highway motorists are also expected to experience delays this week.

Alternating lane closures are planned along SH347 (Twin City Hwy) nightly through Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The lane closures are due to concrete rehabilitation.