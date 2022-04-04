2 free classes at Lamar State College Orange. Check out the details.

Lamar State College Orange announced an effort today to help students find financial relief as they complete college degrees or certificates.

During the Summer 2022 semester, LSCO will offer all students — new and returning — the opportunity to enroll in two summer courses for free.

Tuition for two courses in the Summer 2022 semester will be paid for every Texas and Louisiana student who completes the Summer Free Courses Acknowledgement Form.

Non-dual credit students registering for one class will receive a $354 scholarship applied to their balance, which will cover the tuition of one class.

Students registered for two classes will receive a $708 scholarship applied to their balance that will cover the tuition of two classes.

Dual credit students registering for one class will receive a $135 scholarship applied to their balance, which will cover the tuition of one class.

Students registered for two classes will receive a $270 scholarship applied to their balance that will cover the tuition of two classes.

The opportunity will be offered while funds last.

Students are encouraged to register for Summer I and Summer II classes as early as possible in order take advantage of this opportunity.

To learn more and to apply now, click here.