Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: March 21-27

Published 12:20 am Sunday, April 3, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 21 to March 27:

  • Chae Bonin, 34, assault causes bodily injury-family violence
  • Noah Coats, 22, public intoxication
  • Troy Bouchon, 26, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • David Hays, 44, warrant other agency
  • John Henry, 34, warrant other agency
  • Michael Juneau, 20, Nederland warrants
  • Johnny Law, 30, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Bennie Santos, 24, assault offensive touch-family violence, Nederland warrants
  • Chad Schwaab, 47, Nederland warrants
  • Tiffany Giles, 38, Nederland warrants, possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon
  • Arianna Marquez, 18, warrant other agency
  • Clay Trimble, 36, warrant other agency
  • Travis Gilley, 33, driving while intoxicated
  • Michael Horn, 31, evading arrest with a vehicle

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 21 to March 27:

March 21

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South 14 ½ Street.
  • Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A death was reported in the 2800 block of Lawrence.
  • A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury family member in the 1200 block of Avenue I.

March 22

  • Assault causes bodily injury family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of 17th Street.
  • Two people were arrested, one for public intoxication and the other for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.

March 23

  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 4300 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested for assault offensive touch -family violence and Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

March 24

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland Warrants, possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 800 block of South 21st Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 800 block of South 21st Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Assault family violence -impede breathing -circulation was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue H.
  • Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Found property was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 500 block of South 25th Street.

March 25

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A death was reported in the 300 block of North 15th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 1100 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A theft was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A person was arrested subject for evading arrest with a motor vehicle in the 1300 block of Nederland.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.

March 26

  • Found property was reported in the 3100 block of FM 365.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue L.

March 27

  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue H.

