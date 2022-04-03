Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: March 21-27
Published 12:20 am Sunday, April 3, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 21 to March 27:
- Chae Bonin, 34, assault causes bodily injury-family violence
- Noah Coats, 22, public intoxication
- Troy Bouchon, 26, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- David Hays, 44, warrant other agency
- John Henry, 34, warrant other agency
- Michael Juneau, 20, Nederland warrants
- Johnny Law, 30, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Bennie Santos, 24, assault offensive touch-family violence, Nederland warrants
- Chad Schwaab, 47, Nederland warrants
- Tiffany Giles, 38, Nederland warrants, possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon
- Arianna Marquez, 18, warrant other agency
- Clay Trimble, 36, warrant other agency
- Travis Gilley, 33, driving while intoxicated
- Michael Horn, 31, evading arrest with a vehicle
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 21 to March 27:
March 21
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South 14 ½ Street.
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A death was reported in the 2800 block of Lawrence.
- A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury family member in the 1200 block of Avenue I.
March 22
- Assault causes bodily injury family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of 17th Street.
- Two people were arrested, one for public intoxication and the other for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
- Found property was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.
March 23
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 4300 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested for Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested for assault offensive touch -family violence and Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
March 24
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
- A person was arrested for Nederland Warrants, possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 800 block of South 21st Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 800 block of South 21st Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Assault family violence -impede breathing -circulation was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue H.
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.
- Found property was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 500 block of South 25th Street.
March 25
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A death was reported in the 300 block of North 15th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 1100 block of North U.S. 69.
- A theft was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was arrested subject for evading arrest with a motor vehicle in the 1300 block of Nederland.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
March 26
- Found property was reported in the 3100 block of FM 365.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue L.
March 27
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue H.